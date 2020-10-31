Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:50 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Everton 6 4 1 1 14 9 13 Liverpool 6 4 1 1 15 14 13 Wolves 7 4 1 2 8 8 13 Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 12 5 12 Leicester 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 Tottenham 6 3 2 1 16 8 11 Leeds 6 3 1 2 12 9 10 Southampton 6 3 1 2 10 9 10 Crystal Palace 7 3 1 3 8 11 10 Chelsea 6 2 3 1 13 9 9 Arsenal 6 3 0 3 8 7 9 West Ham 6 2 2 2 12 8 8 Man City 5 2 2 1 8 8 8 Newcastle 6 2 2 2 8 10 8 Man Utd 5 2 1 2 9 12 7 Brighton 6 1 2 3 10 12 5 West Brom 6 0 3 3 6 14 3 Burnley 5 0 1 4 3 9 1Sheff Utd 6 0 1 5 3 9 1Fulham 6 0 1 5 5 14 1