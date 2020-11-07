UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Friday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 7 5 1 1 17 15 16 Leicester 7 5 0 2 17 9 15 Tottenham 7 4 2 1 18 9 14 Everton 7 4 1 2 15 11 13 Southampton 7 4 1 2 14 12 13 Wolves 7 4 1 2 8 8 13 Chelsea 7 3 3 1 16 9 12 Aston Villa 6 4 0 2 15 10 12 Arsenal 7 4 0 3 9 7 12 Man City 6 3 2 1 9 8 11 Newcastle 7 3 2 2 10 11 11 Leeds 7 3 1 3 13 13 10 Crystal Palace 7 3 1 3 8 11 10 West Ham 7 2 2 3 13 10 8 Man Utd 6 2 1 3 9 13 7 Brighton 8 1 3 4 11 14 6 Fulham 7 1 1 5 7 14 4 West Brom 7 0 3 4 6 16 3Burnley 7 0 2 5 3 12 2Sheff Utd 7 0 1 6 3 10 1

