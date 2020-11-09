UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League table

London, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's third match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Leicester 8 6 0 2 18 9 18 Tottenham 8 5 2 1 19 9 17 Liverpool 8 5 2 1 18 16 17 Southampton 8 5 1 2 16 12 16 Chelsea 8 4 3 1 20 10 15 Everton 8 4 1 3 16 14 13 Crystal Palace 8 4 1 3 12 12 13 Wolves 8 4 1 3 8 9 13 Aston Villa 6 4 0 2 15 9 12 Arsenal 7 4 0 3 9 7 12 Man City 7 3 3 1 10 9 12 West Ham 8 3 2 3 14 10 11 Newcastle 8 3 2 3 10 13 11 Man Utd 7 3 1 3 12 14 10 Leeds 8 3 1 4 14 17 10 Brighton 8 1 3 4 11 14 6 Fulham 8 1 1 6 7 15 4 West Brom 8 0 3 5 6 17 3Burnley 7 0 2 5 3 12 2Sheffield Utd 8 0 1 7 4 14 1

