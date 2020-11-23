Football: English Premier League table

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's third match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Tottenham 9 6 2 1 21 9 20 Chelsea 9 5 3 1 22 10 18 Leicester 8 6 0 2 18 9 18 Liverpool 8 5 2 1 18 16 17 Southampton 8 5 1 2 16 12 16 Everton 9 5 1 3 19 16 16 Aston Villa 8 5 0 3 19 11 15 West Ham 9 4 2 3 15 10 14 Crystal Palace 8 4 1 3 12 12 13 Man Utd 8 4 1 3 13 14 13 Arsenal 9 4 1 4 9 10 13 Wolves 8 4 1 3 8 9 13 Man City 8 3 3 2 10 11 12 Leeds 9 3 2 4 14 17 11 Newcastle 9 3 2 4 10 15 11 Brighton 9 2 3 4 13 15 9 Fulham 9 1 1 7 9 18 4 West Brom 9 0 3 6 6 18 3Burnley 7 0 2 5 3 12 2Sheffield Utd 9 0 1 8 4 15 1