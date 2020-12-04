UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:10 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :English Premier League table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Tottenham 10 6 3 1 21 9 21 Liverpool 10 6 3 1 22 17 21 Chelsea 10 5 4 1 22 10 19 Leicester 10 6 0 4 19 14 18 West Ham 10 5 2 3 17 11 17 Southampton 10 5 2 3 19 16 17 Wolves 10 5 2 3 11 11 17 Everton 10 5 1 4 19 17 16 Man Utd 9 5 1 3 16 16 16 Aston Villa 9 5 0 4 20 13 15 Man City 9 4 3 2 15 11 15 Leeds 10 4 2 4 15 17 14 Newcastle 10 4 2 4 12 15 14 Arsenal 10 4 1 5 10 12 13 Crystal Palace 10 4 1 5 12 15 13 Brighton 10 2 4 4 14 16 10 Fulham 10 2 1 7 11 19 7 West Brom 10 1 3 6 7 18 6Burnley 9 1 2 6 4 17 5Sheffield Utd 10 0 1 8 4 16 1

