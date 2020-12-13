Football: English Premier League Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 12:40 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's third match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Tottenham 11 7 3 1 23 9 24 Liverpool 11 7 3 1 26 17 24 Chelsea 11 6 4 1 25 11 22 Leicester 11 7 0 4 21 15 21 West Ham 12 6 2 4 20 15 20 Southampton 11 6 2 3 21 17 20 Man Utd 11 6 2 3 19 17 20 Man City 11 5 4 2 17 11 19 Aston Villa 10 6 0 4 21 13 18 Everton 11 5 2 4 20 18 17 Newcastle 11 5 2 4 14 16 17 Wolves 12 5 2 5 11 16 17 Crystal Palace 11 5 1 5 17 16 16 Leeds 12 4 2 6 17 22 14 Arsenal 11 4 1 6 10 14 13 Brighton 11 2 4 5 15 18 10 Fulham 11 2 1 8 11 21 7 Burnley 10 1 3 6 5 18 6West Brom 12 1 3 8 9 25 6Sheffield Utd 11 0 1 10 5 18 1