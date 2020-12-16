Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:40 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Tottenham 12 7 4 1 24 10 25 Liverpool 12 7 4 1 27 18 25 Leicester 12 8 0 4 24 15 24 Southampton 12 7 2 3 24 17 23 Chelsea 13 6 4 3 26 14 22 Man City 12 5 5 2 18 12 20 West Ham 12 6 2 4 20 15 20 Everton 12 6 2 4 21 18 20 Man Utd 11 6 2 3 19 17 20 Wolves 13 5 2 6 13 17 20 Aston Villa 10 6 0 4 21 13 18 Crystal Palace 12 5 2 5 18 17 17 Newcastle 11 5 2 4 14 16 17 Leeds 12 4 2 6 17 22 14 Arsenal 12 4 1 7 10 15 13 Brighton 12 2 4 6 15 21 10 Burnley 11 2 3 6 6 18 9 Fulham 12 2 2 8 12 22 8West Brom 13 1 4 8 10 26 7Sheffield Utd 12 0 1 11 5 21 1