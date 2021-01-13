UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Tuesday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 17 9 6 2 37 21 33 Man United 16 10 3 3 33 24 33 Leicester 17 10 2 5 31 21 32 Tottenham 16 8 5 3 29 15 29 Man City 15 8 5 2 24 13 29 Southampton 17 8 5 4 26 19 29 Everton 16 9 2 5 26 20 29 Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 26 Chelsea 17 7 5 5 32 21 26 West Ham 17 7 5 5 24 21 26 Arsenal 17 7 2 8 20 19 23 Leeds 17 7 2 8 30 33 23 Wolves 17 6 4 7 18 24 22 Crystal Palace 17 6 4 7 22 29 22 Newcastle 17 5 4 8 18 27 19 Burnley 15 4 4 7 9 20 16 Brighton 17 2 8 7 21 28 14 Fulham 15 2 5 8 13 23 11West Brom 17 1 5 11 11 39 8Sheffield United 18 1 2 15 9 29 5

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Man Southampton Leicester Brighton Leeds Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debau ..

1 hour ago

Large Scale Industries accelerating at fast pace: ..

1 hour ago

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed Faraz disseminated message of humanity, neve ..

1 hour ago

Int'l Space Station to Get Orbital Altitude Correc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.