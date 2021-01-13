Football: English Premier League table

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Tuesday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 17 9 6 2 37 21 33 Man United 16 10 3 3 33 24 33 Leicester 17 10 2 5 31 21 32 Tottenham 16 8 5 3 29 15 29 Man City 15 8 5 2 24 13 29 Southampton 17 8 5 4 26 19 29 Everton 16 9 2 5 26 20 29 Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 26 Chelsea 17 7 5 5 32 21 26 West Ham 17 7 5 5 24 21 26 Arsenal 17 7 2 8 20 19 23 Leeds 17 7 2 8 30 33 23 Wolves 17 6 4 7 18 24 22 Crystal Palace 17 6 4 7 22 29 22 Newcastle 17 5 4 8 18 27 19 Burnley 15 4 4 7 9 20 16 Brighton 17 2 8 7 21 28 14 Fulham 15 2 5 8 13 23 11West Brom 17 1 5 11 11 39 8Sheffield United 18 1 2 15 9 29 5