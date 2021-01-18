UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Table

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man Utd 17 11 3 3 34 24 36 Leicester 18 11 2 5 33 21 35 Liverpool 17 9 6 2 37 21 33 Tottenham 18 9 6 3 33 17 33 Man City 16 9 5 2 25 13 32 Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 32 Chelsea 18 8 5 5 33 21 29 Southampton 18 8 5 5 26 21 29 West Ham 18 8 5 5 25 21 29 Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 26 Arsenal 18 7 3 8 20 19 24 Leeds 18 7 2 9 30 34 23 Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 22 29 23 Wolves 19 6 4 9 21 29 22 Newcastle 17 5 4 8 18 27 19 Brighton 19 3 8 8 22 29 17 Burnley 17 4 4 9 9 22 16 Fulham 17 2 6 9 14 25 12West Brom 18 2 5 11 14 41 11Sheff Utd 19 1 2 16 10 32 5

