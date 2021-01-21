UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:20 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Wednesday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 18 11 5 2 31 13 38 Leicester 19 12 2 5 35 21 38 Man Utd 18 11 4 3 34 24 37 Liverpool 18 9 7 2 37 21 34 Tottenham 18 9 6 3 33 17 33 Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 32 West Ham 19 9 5 5 27 22 32 Chelsea 19 8 5 5 33 23 29 Southampton 18 8 5 5 26 21 29 Arsenal 19 8 3 8 23 19 27 Aston Villa 16 8 2 6 29 18 26 Leeds 18 7 2 9 30 34 23 Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 22 33 23 Wolves 19 6 4 9 21 29 22 Newcastle 18 5 4 9 18 30 19 Brighton 19 3 8 8 22 29 17 Burnley 17 4 4 9 9 22 16 Fulham 17 2 6 9 14 25 12West Brom 19 2 5 12 15 43 11Sheff Utd 19 1 2 16 10 32 5

