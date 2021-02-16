Football: English Premier League table

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) : English Premier League table after Monday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 23 16 5 2 46 14 53 Man Utd 24 13 7 4 50 31 46 Leicester 24 14 4 6 42 26 46 West Ham 24 12 6 6 37 28 42 Liverpool 24 11 7 6 45 32 40 Chelsea 23 11 6 6 38 24 39 Everton 22 11 4 7 34 30 37 Aston Villa 22 11 3 8 36 24 36 Tottenham 23 10 6 7 36 25 36 Arsenal 24 10 4 10 31 25 34 Leeds 23 10 2 11 40 42 32 Wolves 24 8 6 10 25 32 30 Southampton 23 8 5 10 30 39 29 Crystal Palace 24 8 5 11 27 42 29 Brighton 24 5 11 8 25 30 26 Burnley 23 7 5 11 17 29 26 Newcastle 23 7 4 12 25 38 25 Fulham 23 3 9 11 19 31 18West Brom 24 2 7 15 19 55 13Sheffield Utd 24 3 2 19 15 40 11

