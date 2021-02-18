Football: English Premier League table

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) : English Premier League table after Wednesday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 23 16 5 2 46 14 53 Man Utd 24 13 7 4 50 31 46 Leicester 24 14 4 6 42 26 46 Chelsea 24 12 6 6 40 24 42 West Ham 24 12 6 6 37 28 42 Liverpool 24 11 7 6 45 32 40 Everton 22 11 4 7 34 30 37 Aston Villa 22 11 3 8 36 24 36 Tottenham 23 10 6 7 36 25 36 Arsenal 24 10 4 10 31 25 34 Leeds 23 10 2 11 40 42 32 Wolves 24 8 6 10 25 32 30 Southampton 23 8 5 10 30 39 29 Crystal Palace 24 8 5 11 27 42 29 Burnley 24 7 6 11 18 30 27 Brighton 24 5 11 8 25 30 26 Newcastle 24 7 4 13 25 40 25 Fulham 24 3 10 11 20 32 19West Brom 24 2 7 15 19 55 13Sheffield Utd 24 3 2 19 15 40 11

