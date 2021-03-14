Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 30 22 5 3 64 21 71 Man Utd 28 15 9 4 55 32 54 Leicester 28 16 5 7 48 32 53 Chelsea 29 14 9 6 44 25 51 --------------------------- West Ham 27 14 6 7 42 31 48 --------------------------- Everton 28 14 4 10 40 37 46 Tottenham 27 13 6 8 46 28 45 Liverpool 28 12 7 9 47 36 43 Aston Villa 27 12 5 10 39 28 41 Arsenal 27 11 5 11 35 28 38 Crystal Palace 29 10 7 12 31 47 37 Leeds 28 11 3 14 43 46 36 Wolves 28 9 8 11 28 37 35 Southampton 29 9 6 14 36 51 33 Burnley 29 8 9 12 22 37 33 Brighton 28 6 11 11 29 36 29 Newcastle 28 7 7 14 28 45 28 ----------------------------- Fulham 29 5 11 13 22 36 26 West Brom 29 3 9 17 20 57 18 Sheffield Utd 28 4 2 22 16 45 14 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth place qualifies for Europa League, bottom three relegated