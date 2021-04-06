UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:20 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Monday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 31 23 5 3 66 21 74 Man Utd 30 17 9 4 58 33 60 Leicester 30 17 5 8 53 34 56 Chelsea 30 14 9 7 46 30 51 -------------------------- Tottenham 30 14 7 9 51 32 49 ---------------------------- Liverpool 30 14 7 9 51 36 49 West Ham 29 14 7 8 45 35 49 Everton 29 14 5 10 41 38 47 Aston Villa 29 13 5 11 42 31 44 Arsenal 30 12 6 12 40 35 42 Leeds 30 13 3 14 47 48 42 Crystal Palace 30 10 8 12 32 48 38 Southampton 30 10 6 14 39 53 36 Wolves 29 9 8 12 28 38 35 Burnley 30 8 9 13 24 40 33 Brighton 30 7 11 12 33 38 32 Newcastle 30 7 8 15 30 50 29 ---------------------------- Fulham 31 5 11 15 24 41 26 West Brom 30 4 9 17 25 59 21 Sheffield Utd 30 4 2 24 17 52 14 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth place qualifies for Europa League, bottom three relegated

