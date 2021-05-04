Football: English Premier League table

(@FahadShabbir)

London, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 34 25 5 4 71 24 80 Man Utd 33 19 10 4 64 35 67 Leicester 34 19 6 9 61 39 63 Chelsea 34 17 10 7 53 31 61 ------------------------------------ Tottenham 34 16 8 10 60 38 56 ------------------------------------ West Ham 33 16 7 10 53 43 55 Liverpool 33 15 9 9 55 39 54 Everton 33 15 7 11 45 42 52 Arsenal 34 14 7 13 46 37 49 Aston Villa 33 14 6 13 48 38 48 Leeds 34 14 5 15 50 52 47 Wolves 34 11 9 14 33 46 42 Crystal Palace 33 10 8 15 33 56 38 Brighton 34 8 13 13 35 39 37 Southampton 33 10 7 16 41 59 37 Burnley 33 9 9 15 30 45 36 Newcastle 34 9 9 16 36 56 36 ------------------------------------ Fulham 34 5 12 17 25 45 27 West Brom 34 5 11 18 31 65 26 Sheff Utd 34 5 2 27 18 60 17 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth place qualifies for Europa League, bottom three relegated