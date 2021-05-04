UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:10 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 34 25 5 4 71 24 80 Man Utd 33 19 10 4 64 35 67 Leicester 34 19 6 9 61 39 63 Chelsea 34 17 10 7 53 31 61 ------------------------------------ Tottenham 34 16 8 10 60 38 56 ------------------------------------ West Ham 33 16 7 10 53 43 55 Liverpool 33 15 9 9 55 39 54 Everton 33 15 7 11 45 42 52 Arsenal 34 14 7 13 46 37 49 Aston Villa 33 14 6 13 48 38 48 Leeds 34 14 5 15 50 52 47 Wolves 34 11 9 14 33 46 42 Crystal Palace 33 10 8 15 33 56 38 Brighton 34 8 13 13 35 39 37 Southampton 33 10 7 16 41 59 37 Burnley 33 9 9 15 30 45 36 Newcastle 34 9 9 16 36 56 36 ------------------------------------ Fulham 34 5 12 17 25 45 27 West Brom 34 5 11 18 31 65 26 Sheff Utd 34 5 2 27 18 60 17 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth place qualifies for Europa League, bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Leicester Brighton Leeds Manchester United Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

MBZUAI welcomes senior delegation from Weizmann In ..

46 minutes ago

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

2 hours ago

Iraq's Balad Air Base Comes Under Rocket Attack - ..

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

3 hours ago

Elimination of Poverty top priority of governmen ..

1 hour ago

German Cabinet Hopes to Quickly Adopt Coronavirus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.