Football: English Premier League Table

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

London, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 35 25 5 5 72 26 80 Man Utd 33 19 10 4 64 35 67 Chelsea 35 18 10 7 55 32 64 Leicester 35 19 6 10 63 43 63 ------------------------------------ West Ham 34 17 7 10 55 44 58 ------------------------------------ Liverpool 34 16 9 9 57 39 57 Tottenham 35 16 8 11 61 41 56 Everton 33 15 7 11 45 42 52 Leeds 35 15 5 15 53 53 50 Arsenal 34 14 7 13 46 37 49 Aston Villa 33 14 6 13 48 38 48 Wolves 35 12 9 14 35 47 45 Crystal Palace 34 11 8 15 36 56 41 Newcastle 35 10 9 16 40 58 39 Brighton 35 8 13 14 36 41 37 Southampton 34 10 7 17 41 61 37 Burnley 34 9 9 16 31 47 36 ------------------------------------ Fulham 34 5 12 17 25 45 27 West Brom 34 5 11 18 31 65 26 Sheff Utd 35 5 2 28 18 62 17 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth place qualifies for Europa League, bottom three relegated

