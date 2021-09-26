Football: English Premier League Table
London, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 6 4 2 0 15 4 14 Man City 6 4 1 1 12 1 13 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 12 2 13 Man United 6 4 1 1 13 5 13 Everton 6 4 1 1 12 7 13 Brighton 5 4 0 1 7 4 12 West Ham 6 3 2 1 13 8 11 Aston Villa 6 3 1 2 9 7 10 Brentford 6 2 3 1 8 5 9 Tottenham 5 3 0 2 3 6 9 Watford 6 2 1 3 7 9 7 Leicester 6 2 1 3 7 10 7 Arsenal 5 2 0 3 2 9 6 Crystal Palace 5 1 2 2 5 8 5 Southampton 5 0 4 1 4 6 4 Wolves 5 1 0 4 2 5 3 Newcastle 6 0 3 3 7 14 3 Leeds 6 0 3 3 6 14 3Burnley 6 0 2 4 5 11 2Norwich 6 0 0 6 2 16 0