Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Football: English Premier League table

London, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early kick-off (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 6 4 2 0 15 4 14 Man Utd 7 4 2 1 14 6 14 Everton 7 4 2 1 13 8 14 Man City 6 4 1 1 12 1 13 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 12 2 13 Brighton 6 4 1 1 8 5 13 West Ham 6 3 2 1 13 8 11 Aston Villa 6 3 1 2 9 7 10 Brentford 6 2 3 1 8 5 9 Arsenal 6 3 0 3 5 10 9 Tottenham 6 3 0 3 4 9 9 Watford 6 2 1 3 7 9 7 Leicester 6 2 1 3 7 10 7 Wolves 6 2 0 4 3 5 6 Crystal Palace 6 1 3 2 6 9 6 Southampton 6 0 4 2 4 7 4 Newcastle 6 0 3 3 7 14 3 Leeds 6 0 3 3 6 14 3Burnley 6 0 2 4 5 11 2Norwich 6 0 0 6 2 16 0

