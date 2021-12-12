Football: English Premier League table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 16 12 2 2 33 9 38 Liverpool 16 11 4 1 45 12 37 Chelsea 16 11 3 2 38 11 36 West Ham 16 8 4 4 28 19 28 Man Utd 16 8 3 5 26 24 27 Arsenal 16 8 2 6 21 22 26 Tottenham 14 8 1 5 16 17 25 Leicester 16 6 4 6 27 27 22 Wolves 16 6 3 7 12 14 21 Brentford 16 5 5 6 21 22 20 Brighton 15 4 8 3 14 16 20 Aston Villa 16 6 1 9 21 25 19 Everton 15 5 3 7 19 25 18 Crystal Palace 15 3 7 5 19 21 16 Leeds 16 3 7 6 17 25 16 Southampton 16 3 7 6 14 24 16 Watford 16 4 1 11 21 31 13 Burnley 15 1 8 6 14 21 11Newcastle 16 1 7 8 17 34 10Norwich 16 2 4 10 8 32 10