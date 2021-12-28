Football: English Premier League Table
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 19 15 2 2 50 12 47 Liverpool 18 12 5 1 50 15 41 Chelsea 19 12 5 2 42 13 41 Arsenal 19 11 2 6 32 23 35 Tottenham 16 9 2 5 21 19 29 West Ham 18 8 4 6 30 24 28 Man Utd 17 8 4 5 27 25 28 Wolves 18 7 4 7 13 14 25 Brighton 17 5 8 4 16 17 23 Leicester 17 6 4 7 30 33 22 Aston Villa 18 7 1 10 24 28 22 Crystal Palace 18 4 8 6 24 27 20 Brentford 17 5 5 7 21 24 20 Southampton 18 4 8 6 19 28 20 Everton 17 5 4 8 21 29 19 Leeds 18 3 7 8 18 36 16 Watford 16 4 1 11 21 31 13 Burnley 15 1 8 6 14 21 11Newcastle 19 1 8 10 19 42 11Norwich 18 2 4 12 8 39 10