Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 21 17 2 2 53 13 53 Chelsea 20 12 6 2 43 14 42 Liverpool 19 12 5 2 50 16 41 Arsenal 20 11 2 7 33 25 35 West Ham 19 9 4 6 34 25 31 Man Utd 18 9 4 5 30 26 31 Tottenham 17 9 3 5 22 20 30 Wolves 18 7 4 7 13 14 25 Leicester 18 7 4 7 31 33 25 Brighton 18 5 9 4 17 18 24 Crystal Palace 19 5 8 6 27 27 23 Aston Villa 18 7 1 10 24 28 22 Southampton 19 4 9 6 20 29 21 Brentford 18 5 5 8 21 25 20 Everton 17 5 4 8 21 29 19 Leeds 18 3 7 8 18 36 16 Watford 17 4 1 12 22 35 13 Burnley 16 1 8 7 15 24 11Newcastle 19 1 8 10 19 42 11Norwich 19 2 4 13 8 42 10

