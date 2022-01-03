Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 01:50 AM
London, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 21 17 2 2 53 13 53 Chelsea 21 12 7 2 45 16 43 Liverpool 20 12 6 2 52 18 42 Arsenal 20 11 2 7 33 25 35 West Ham 20 10 4 6 37 27 34 Tottenham 18 10 3 5 23 20 33 Man Utd 18 9 4 5 30 26 31 Brighton 19 6 9 4 20 20 27 Wolves 18 7 4 7 13 14 25 Leicester 18 7 4 7 31 33 25 Crystal Palace 20 5 8 7 29 30 23 Brentford 19 6 5 8 23 26 23 Aston Villa 19 7 1 11 25 30 22 Southampton 19 4 9 6 20 29 21 Everton 18 5 4 9 23 32 19 Leeds 19 4 7 8 21 38 19 Watford 18 4 1 13 22 36 13 Burnley 17 1 8 8 16 27 11Newcastle 19 1 8 10 19 42 11Norwich 19 2 4 13 8 42 10