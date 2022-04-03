UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's 1730 GMT kick-off (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 30 23 4 3 70 18 73 Liverpool 30 22 6 2 77 20 72 Chelsea 29 17 8 4 58 23 59 Arsenal 28 17 3 8 44 31 54 -------------------------------- Tottenham 29 16 3 10 47 36 51 ---------------------------- Man Utd 30 14 9 7 49 41 51 Wolves 31 15 4 12 33 27 49 West Ham 30 14 6 10 49 39 48 Leicester 28 10 7 11 43 47 37 Aston Villa 30 11 3 16 42 42 36 Southampton 30 8 12 10 37 46 36 Crystal Palace 29 7 13 9 39 38 34 Brighton 30 7 13 10 26 36 34 Brentford 31 9 6 16 37 48 33 Newcastle 29 7 10 12 32 49 31 Leeds 31 7 9 15 35 68 30 Everton 27 7 4 16 29 47 25 ------------------------------ Watford 30 6 4 20 29 57 22 Burnley 28 3 12 13 22 40 21 Norwich 30 4 6 20 18 63 18 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage; sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round; bottom three relegated

