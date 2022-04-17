Football: English Premier League table

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 31 23 5 3 72 20 74 Liverpool 31 22 7 2 79 22 73 Chelsea 30 18 8 4 64 23 62 Tottenham 32 18 3 11 56 38 57 ------------------------------------ Man Utd 32 15 9 8 52 44 54 ------------------------------------ Arsenal 31 17 3 11 45 37 54 West Ham 33 15 7 11 52 43 52 Wolves 32 15 4 13 33 28 49 Leicester 30 11 7 12 46 50 40 Brighton 32 9 13 10 29 37 40 Brentford 33 11 6 16 41 49 39 Southampton 32 9 12 11 38 52 39 Crystal Palace 31 8 13 10 43 40 37 Newcastle 32 9 10 13 36 55 37 Aston Villa 31 11 3 17 42 46 36 Leeds 32 8 9 15 38 68 33 Everton 30 8 4 18 33 52 28 ------------------------------------ Burnley 31 4 13 14 26 45 25 Watford 32 6 4 22 30 62 22 Norwich 32 5 6 21 22 66 21 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage; sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round; bottom three relegated