Football: English Premier League table

London, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :English Premier League table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 34 26 5 3 84 21 83 Liverpool 34 25 7 2 86 22 82 Chelsea 34 19 9 6 68 29 66 Arsenal 34 20 3 11 54 41 63 ---------------------------------------- Tottenham 34 19 4 11 59 39 61 Man Utd 36 16 10 10 57 52 58 West Ham 35 15 7 13 53 46 52 Wolves 34 15 4 15 33 32 49 Brighton 35 10 14 11 34 42 44 Newcastle 35 11 10 14 40 56 43 Leicester 33 11 9 13 48 54 42 Crystal Palace 34 9 14 11 45 42 41 Aston Villa 33 12 4 17 44 46 40 Brentford 35 11 7 17 41 52 40 Southampton 35 9 13 13 41 58 40 Burnley 34 7 13 14 31 46 34 Leeds 34 8 10 16 38 72 34 ---------------------------------------- Everton 33 9 5 19 35 55 32 Watford 34 6 4 24 32 69 22 Norwich 34 5 6 23 22 71 21 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; Europa League and Europa Conference League places to be decided; bottom three relegated