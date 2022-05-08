UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Football: English Premier League table

London, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 35 27 5 3 89 21 86 Liverpool 35 25 8 2 87 23 83 Chelsea 35 19 10 6 70 31 67 Arsenal 35 21 3 11 56 42 66 --------------------------- Tottenham 35 19 5 11 60 40 62 Man Utd 37 16 10 11 57 56 58 West Ham 36 16 7 13 57 46 55 Wolves 35 15 5 15 35 34 50 Brighton 36 11 14 11 38 42 47 Crystal Palace 35 10 14 11 46 42 44 Aston Villa 34 13 4 17 47 47 43 Brentford 36 12 7 17 44 52 43 Newcastle 36 11 10 15 40 61 43 Leicester 34 11 9 14 49 56 42 Southampton 36 9 13 14 41 61 40 Everton 34 10 5 19 37 56 35 Burnley 35 7 13 15 32 49 34 -------------------------- Leeds 35 8 10 17 39 74 34 Watford 35 6 4 25 32 70 22 -- relegatedNorwich 35 5 6 24 22 75 21 -- relegatedNote: Top four qualify for Champions League; Europa League and Europa Conference League places to be decided; bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Leicester Brighton Leeds Manchester United Sunday Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

14 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

23 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

23 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

23 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.