Football: English Premier League table

London, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 35 27 5 3 89 21 86 Liverpool 35 25 8 2 87 23 83 Chelsea 35 19 10 6 70 31 67 Arsenal 35 21 3 11 56 42 66 --------------------------- Tottenham 35 19 5 11 60 40 62 Man Utd 37 16 10 11 57 56 58 West Ham 36 16 7 13 57 46 55 Wolves 35 15 5 15 35 34 50 Brighton 36 11 14 11 38 42 47 Crystal Palace 35 10 14 11 46 42 44 Aston Villa 34 13 4 17 47 47 43 Brentford 36 12 7 17 44 52 43 Newcastle 36 11 10 15 40 61 43 Leicester 34 11 9 14 49 56 42 Southampton 36 9 13 14 41 61 40 Everton 34 10 5 19 37 56 35 Burnley 35 7 13 15 32 49 34 -------------------------- Leeds 35 8 10 17 39 74 34 Watford 35 6 4 25 32 70 22 -- relegatedNorwich 35 5 6 24 22 75 21 -- relegatedNote: Top four qualify for Champions League; Europa League and Europa Conference League places to be decided; bottom three relegated