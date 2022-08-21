Football: English Premier League Table
August 21, 2022
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 Tottenham 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Man City 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 Fulham 3 1 2 0 5 4 5 Brentford 3 1 1 1 8 5 4 Newcastle 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 Leeds 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 Chelsea 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Brighton 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Crystal Palace 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Nottm Forest 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 Southampton 3 1 1 1 5 7 4 Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 Bournemouth 3 1 0 2 2 7 3 Liverpool 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Everton 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 Wolves 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 Leicester 3 0 1 2 5 8 1West Ham 2 0 0 2 0 3 0Man Utd 2 0 0 2 1 6 0