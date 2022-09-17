UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Published September 17, 2022

Football: English Premier League table

London, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 6 5 0 1 14 7 15 Man City 6 4 2 0 20 6 14 Tottenham 6 4 2 0 12 5 14 Brighton 6 4 1 1 11 5 13 Man Utd 6 4 0 2 8 8 12 Fulham 7 3 2 2 12 11 11 Chelsea 6 3 1 2 8 9 10 Liverpool 6 2 3 1 15 6 9 Brentford 6 2 3 1 15 9 9 Leeds 6 2 2 2 10 10 8 Newcastle 6 1 4 1 7 6 7 Southampton 7 2 1 4 7 11 7 Aston Villa 7 2 1 4 6 10 7 Bournemouth 6 2 1 3 5 18 7 Wolves 6 1 3 2 3 4 6 Crystal Palace 6 1 3 2 7 9 6 Everton 6 0 4 2 4 6 4 ---------------------------- West Ham 6 1 1 4 3 8 4Nottm Forest 7 1 1 5 6 17 4Leicester 6 0 1 5 8 16 1

