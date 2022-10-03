UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 8 7 0 1 20 8 21 Man City 8 6 2 0 29 9 20 Tottenham 8 5 2 1 19 10 17 Brighton 7 4 2 1 14 8 14 Chelsea 7 4 1 2 10 10 13 Man Utd 7 4 0 3 11 14 12 Newcastle 8 2 5 1 12 8 11 Fulham 8 3 2 3 13 15 11 Liverpool 7 2 4 1 18 9 10 Brentford 8 2 4 2 15 12 10 Everton 8 2 4 2 7 7 10 Leeds 7 2 3 2 10 10 9 Bournemouth 8 2 3 3 6 19 9 Aston Villa 8 2 2 4 6 10 8 West Ham 8 2 1 5 5 9 7 Southampton 8 2 1 5 8 13 7 Crystal Palace 7 1 3 3 8 11 6 Wolves 8 1 3 4 3 9 6Nottm Forest 7 1 1 5 6 17 4Leicester 7 0 1 6 10 22 1

