UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 9 8 0 1 23 10 24 Man City 9 7 2 0 33 9 23 Tottenham 9 6 2 1 20 10 20 Chelsea 8 5 1 2 13 10 16 Man Utd 8 5 0 3 13 15 15 Newcastle 9 3 5 1 17 9 14 Brighton 8 4 2 2 14 9 14 Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 8 20 12 Fulham 9 3 2 4 14 18 11 Liverpool 8 2 4 2 20 12 10 Brentford 9 2 4 3 16 17 10 Everton 9 2 4 3 8 9 10 West Ham 9 3 1 5 8 10 10 Leeds 8 2 3 3 11 12 9 Crystal Palace 8 2 3 3 10 12 9 Aston Villa 8 2 2 4 6 10 8 Southampton 9 2 1 6 8 17 7 Wolves 9 1 3 5 3 12 6Leicester 9 1 1 7 15 24 4Nottm Forest 8 1 1 6 6 21 4

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Brighton Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

10 minutes ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

30 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.