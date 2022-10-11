Football: English Premier League Table
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 02:10 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 9 8 0 1 23 10 24 Man City 9 7 2 0 33 9 23 Tottenham 9 6 2 1 20 10 20 Chelsea 8 5 1 2 13 10 16 Man Utd 8 5 0 3 13 15 15 Newcastle 9 3 5 1 17 9 14 Brighton 8 4 2 2 14 9 14 Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 8 20 12 Fulham 9 3 2 4 14 18 11 Liverpool 8 2 4 2 20 12 10 Brentford 9 2 4 3 16 17 10 Everton 9 2 4 3 8 9 10 West Ham 9 3 1 5 8 10 10 Leeds 8 2 3 3 11 12 9 Crystal Palace 8 2 3 3 10 12 9 Aston Villa 9 2 3 4 7 11 9 Southampton 9 2 1 6 8 17 7 Wolves 9 1 3 5 3 12 6Nottm Forest 9 1 2 6 7 22 5Leicester 9 1 1 7 15 24 4