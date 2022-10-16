Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 08:40 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 9 8 0 1 23 10 24 Manchester City 9 7 2 0 33 9 23 Tottenham 10 7 2 1 22 10 23 Chelsea 9 6 1 2 15 10 19 Manchester United 9 5 1 3 13 15 16 Newcastle 10 3 6 1 17 9 15 Brighton 9 4 2 3 14 11 14 Brentford 10 3 4 3 18 17 13 Bournemouth 10 3 4 3 10 22 13 Fulham 10 3 3 4 16 20 12 West Ham 10 3 2 5 9 11 11 Liverpool 8 2 4 2 20 12 10 Crystal Palace 9 2 4 3 10 12 10 Everton 10 2 4 4 8 11 10 Leeds 8 2 3 3 11 12 9 Aston Villa 10 2 3 5 7 13 9 Wolves 10 2 3 5 4 12 9 Southampton 10 2 2 6 9 18 8Leicester 10 1 2 7 15 24 5Nottingham Forest 10 1 2 7 7 23 5