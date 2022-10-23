UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 10 9 0 1 24 10 27 Man City 11 8 2 1 36 11 26 Tottenham 11 7 2 2 22 12 23 Chelsea 11 6 3 2 16 11 21 Man Utd 11 6 2 3 16 16 20 Newcastle 11 4 6 1 18 9 18 Liverpool 11 4 4 3 22 13 16 Brighton 11 4 3 4 15 14 15 Fulham 11 4 3 4 19 20 15 Brentford 11 3 5 3 18 17 14 Everton 12 3 4 5 11 12 13 Crystal Palace 11 3 4 4 12 16 13 Bournemouth 11 3 4 4 10 23 13 West Ham 11 3 2 6 9 12 11 Southampton 11 3 2 6 10 18 11 Leeds 10 2 3 5 11 15 9 Aston Villa 11 2 3 6 7 16 9 Wolves 11 2 3 6 5 14 9Nottm Forest 12 2 3 7 8 23 9Leicester 11 2 2 7 17 24 8

