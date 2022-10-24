Football: English Premier League table

UrduPoint.com

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 11 9 1 1 25 11 28 Manchester City 11 8 2 1 36 11 26 Tottenham 12 7 2 3 23 14 23 Newcastle 12 5 6 1 20 10 21 Chelsea 11 6 3 2 16 11 21 Manchester Utd 11 6 2 3 16 16 20 Fulham 12 5 3 4 22 22 18 Liverpool 11 4 4 3 22 13 16 Brighton 11 4 3 4 15 14 15 Brentford 12 3 5 4 18 21 14 Everton 12 3 4 5 11 12 13 Crystal Palace 11 3 4 4 12 16 13 Bournemouth 11 3 4 4 10 23 13 Aston Villa 12 3 3 6 11 16 12 Southampton 12 3 3 6 11 19 12 Leicester 12 3 2 7 21 24 11 West Ham 11 3 2 6 9 12 11 Leeds 11 2 3 6 13 18 9Wolves 12 2 3 7 5 18 9Nottingham Forest 12 2 3 7 8 23 9

