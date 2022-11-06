UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Football: English Premier League table

London, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 13 11 1 1 31 11 34 Man City 13 10 2 1 39 12 32 Tottenham 13 8 2 3 26 16 26 Newcastle 13 6 6 1 24 10 24 Man Utd 12 7 2 3 17 16 23 Brighton 13 6 3 4 22 17 21 Chelsea 13 6 3 4 17 16 21 Fulham 14 5 4 5 23 24 19 Liverpool 12 4 4 4 23 15 16 Brentford 14 3 7 4 21 24 16 Crystal Palace 12 4 4 4 13 16 16 Leeds 13 4 3 6 19 22 15 Leicester 14 4 2 8 23 25 14 West Ham 13 4 2 7 11 13 14 Everton 14 3 5 6 11 14 14 Bournemouth 14 3 4 7 15 32 13 Aston Villa 13 3 3 7 11 20 12 Southampton 13 3 3 7 11 20 12Wolves 14 2 4 8 8 22 10Nottm Forest 14 2 4 8 10 30 10

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.