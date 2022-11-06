Football: English Premier League Table
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 08:20 PM
London, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 13 11 1 1 31 11 34 Man City 13 10 2 1 39 12 32 Tottenham 13 8 2 3 26 16 26 Newcastle 13 6 6 1 24 10 24 Man Utd 12 7 2 3 17 16 23 Brighton 13 6 3 4 22 17 21 Chelsea 13 6 3 4 17 16 21 Fulham 14 5 4 5 23 24 19 Liverpool 12 4 4 4 23 15 16 Brentford 14 3 7 4 21 24 16 Crystal Palace 12 4 4 4 13 16 16 Leeds 13 4 3 6 19 22 15 Leicester 14 4 2 8 23 25 14 West Ham 13 4 2 7 11 13 14 Everton 14 3 5 6 11 14 14 Bournemouth 14 3 4 7 15 32 13 Aston Villa 13 3 3 7 11 20 12 Southampton 13 3 3 7 11 20 12Wolves 14 2 4 8 8 22 10Nottm Forest 14 2 4 8 10 30 10