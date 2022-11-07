Football: English Premier League table

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :English Premier League table before Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 13 11 1 1 31 11 34 Man City 13 10 2 1 39 12 32 Newcastle 14 7 6 1 28 11 27 Tottenham 13 8 2 3 26 16 26 Man Utd 13 7 2 4 18 19 23 Brighton 13 6 3 4 22 17 21 Chelsea 13 6 3 4 17 16 21 Fulham 14 5 4 5 23 24 19 Crystal Palace 13 5 4 4 15 17 19 Liverpool 12 4 4 4 23 15 16 Brentford 14 3 7 4 21 24 16 Leeds 13 4 3 6 19 22 15 Aston Villa 14 4 3 7 14 21 15 Leicester 14 4 2 8 23 25 14 West Ham 14 4 2 8 12 15 14 Everton 14 3 5 6 11 14 14 Bournemouth 14 3 4 7 15 32 13 Southampton 14 3 3 8 12 24 12Wolves 14 2 4 8 8 22 10Nottm Forest 14 2 4 8 10 30 10