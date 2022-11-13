Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 09:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 14 12 1 1 33 11 37 Manchester City 14 10 2 2 40 14 32 Newcastle 15 8 6 1 29 11 30 Tottenham 15 9 2 4 31 21 29 Manchester United 13 7 2 4 18 19 23 Liverpool 14 6 4 4 28 17 22 Brighton 13 6 3 4 22 17 21 Chelsea 14 6 3 5 17 17 21 Fulham 14 5 4 5 23 24 19 Brentford 15 4 7 4 23 25 19 Crystal Palace 14 5 4 5 15 18 19 Leicester 15 5 2 8 25 25 17 Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18 32 16 Leeds 14 4 3 7 22 26 15 Aston Villa 14 4 3 7 14 21 15 West Ham 15 4 2 9 12 17 14 Everton 15 3 5 7 11 17 14 Nottingham Forest 15 3 4 8 11 30 13Southampton 15 3 3 9 13 27 12Wolverhampton 15 2 4 9 8 24 10