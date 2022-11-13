UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 14 12 1 1 33 11 37 Manchester City 14 10 2 2 40 14 32 Newcastle 15 8 6 1 29 11 30 Tottenham 15 9 2 4 31 21 29 Manchester United 13 7 2 4 18 19 23 Liverpool 14 6 4 4 28 17 22 Brighton 13 6 3 4 22 17 21 Chelsea 14 6 3 5 17 17 21 Fulham 14 5 4 5 23 24 19 Brentford 15 4 7 4 23 25 19 Crystal Palace 14 5 4 5 15 18 19 Leicester 15 5 2 8 25 25 17 Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18 32 16 Leeds 14 4 3 7 22 26 15 Aston Villa 14 4 3 7 14 21 15 West Ham 15 4 2 9 12 17 14 Everton 15 3 5 7 11 17 14 Nottingham Forest 15 3 4 8 11 30 13Southampton 15 3 3 9 13 27 12Wolverhampton 15 2 4 9 8 24 10

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Nottingham Leeds Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

9 hours ago
 UN chief upholds importance of a single global eco ..

UN chief upholds importance of a single global economy

9 hours ago
 Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Awar ..

Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Award on Pakistani doctor hailed

9 hours ago
 US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consu ..

US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consul General Ayesha Ali expresses ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.