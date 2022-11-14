UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 14 12 1 1 33 11 37 Man City 14 10 2 2 40 14 32 Newcastle 15 8 6 1 29 11 30 Tottenham 15 9 2 4 31 21 29 Man Utd 14 8 2 4 20 20 26 Liverpool 14 6 4 4 28 17 22 Brighton 14 6 3 5 23 19 21 Chelsea 14 6 3 5 17 17 21 Fulham 15 5 4 6 24 26 19 Brentford 15 4 7 4 23 25 19 Crystal Palace 14 5 4 5 15 18 19 Aston Villa 15 5 3 7 16 22 18 Leicester 15 5 2 8 25 25 17 Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18 32 16 Leeds 14 4 3 7 22 26 15 West Ham 15 4 2 9 12 17 14 Everton 15 3 5 7 11 17 14 Nottm Forest 15 3 4 8 11 30 13Southampton 15 3 3 9 13 27 12Wolves 15 2 4 9 8 24 10

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

12 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

15 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

24 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

24 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.