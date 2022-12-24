UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :English Premier League table ahead of Monday's resumption after the World Cup break (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 14 12 1 1 33 11 37 Man City 14 10 2 2 40 14 32 Newcastle 15 8 6 1 29 11 30 Tottenham 15 9 2 4 31 21 29 Man Utd 14 8 2 4 20 20 26 Liverpool 14 6 4 4 28 17 22 Brighton 14 6 3 5 23 19 21 Chelsea 14 6 3 5 17 17 21 Fulham 15 5 4 6 24 26 19 Brentford 15 4 7 4 23 25 19 Crystal Palace 14 5 4 5 15 18 19 Aston Villa 15 5 3 7 16 22 18 Leicester 15 5 2 8 25 25 17 Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18 32 16 Leeds 14 4 3 7 22 26 15 West Ham 15 4 2 9 12 17 14 Everton 15 3 5 7 11 17 14 Nottm Forest 15 3 4 8 11 30 13Southampton 15 3 3 9 13 27 12Wolves 15 2 4 9 8 24 10

Related Topics

World Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Leeds Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beij ..

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beijing in 'Difficult Position'

8 hours ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department t ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department to submit funds' details releas ..

8 hours ago
 Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant de ..

Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant deaths

8 hours ago
 8th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

8th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

8 hours ago
 Add.Director Land Management suspended over compla ..

Add.Director Land Management suspended over complaints

9 hours ago
 US to Support European Investigations of Nord Stre ..

US to Support European Investigations of Nord Stream Explosions - State Dept.

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.