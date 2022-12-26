UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 14 12 1 1 33 11 37 Man City 14 10 2 2 40 14 32 Newcastle 15 8 6 1 29 11 30 Tottenham 16 9 3 4 33 23 30 Man Utd 14 8 2 4 20 20 26 Liverpool 14 6 4 4 28 17 22 Brighton 14 6 3 5 23 19 21 Chelsea 14 6 3 5 17 17 21 Brentford 16 4 8 4 25 27 20 Fulham 15 5 4 6 24 26 19 Crystal Palace 14 5 4 5 15 18 19 Aston Villa 15 5 3 7 16 22 18 Leicester 15 5 2 8 25 25 17 Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18 32 16 Leeds 14 4 3 7 22 26 15 West Ham 15 4 2 9 12 17 14 Everton 15 3 5 7 11 17 14 Nottm Forest 15 3 4 8 11 30 13Southampton 15 3 3 9 13 27 12Wolves 15 2 4 9 8 24 10

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Leeds Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic p ..

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic plan 2026

1 hour ago
 NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness ..

NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness Audit 2022-23

1 hour ago
 Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on D ..

Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Dec 27

1 hour ago
 Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures pos ..

Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures posing threat to public lives

1 hour ago
 Sindh Governor calls on President

Sindh Governor calls on President

1 hour ago
 UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.