Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 12:40 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Monday's 1730GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 14 12 1 1 33 11 37 Newcastle 16 9 6 1 32 11 33 Man City 14 10 2 2 40 14 32 Tottenham 16 9 3 4 33 23 30 Man United 14 8 2 4 20 20 26 Liverpool 15 7 4 4 31 18 25 Brighton 15 7 3 5 26 20 24 Fulham 16 6 4 6 27 26 22 Chelsea 14 6 3 5 17 17 21 Brentford 16 4 8 4 25 27 20 Crystal Palace 15 5 4 6 15 21 19 Aston Villa 16 5 3 8 17 25 18 Leicester 16 5 2 9 25 28 17 Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18 32 16 Leeds 14 4 3 7 22 26 15 West Ham 15 4 2 9 12 17 14 Everton 16 3 5 8 12 19 14 Wolves 16 3 4 9 10 25 13Nottingham Forest 15 3 4 8 11 30 13Southampton 16 3 3 10 14 30 12