Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2022 | 11:40 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 15 13 1 1 36 12 40 Man City 15 11 2 2 43 15 35 Newcastle 16 9 6 1 32 11 33 Tottenham 16 9 3 4 33 23 30 Man Utd 15 9 2 4 23 20 29 Liverpool 16 8 4 4 33 19 28 Brighton 15 7 3 5 26 20 24 Chelsea 15 7 3 5 19 17 24 Brentford 17 5 8 4 27 27 23 Fulham 16 6 4 6 27 26 22 Crystal Palace 15 5 4 6 15 21 19 Aston Villa 16 5 3 8 17 25 18 Leicester 17 5 2 10 26 30 17 Bournemouth 16 4 4 8 18 34 16 Leeds 15 4 3 8 23 29 15 Everton 16 3 5 8 12 19 14 West Ham 17 4 2 11 13 22 14 Wolverhampton 16 3 4 9 10 25 13Nottm Forest 16 3 4 9 11 33 13Southampton 16 3 3 10 14 30 12