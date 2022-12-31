UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 15 13 1 1 36 12 40 Man City 15 11 2 2 43 15 35 Newcastle 16 9 6 1 32 11 33 Tottenham 16 9 3 4 33 23 30 Man Utd 15 9 2 4 23 20 29 Liverpool 16 8 4 4 33 19 28 Brighton 15 7 3 5 26 20 24 Chelsea 15 7 3 5 19 17 24 Brentford 17 5 8 4 27 27 23 Fulham 16 6 4 6 27 26 22 Crystal Palace 15 5 4 6 15 21 19 Aston Villa 16 5 3 8 17 25 18 Leicester 17 5 2 10 26 30 17 Bournemouth 16 4 4 8 18 34 16 Leeds 15 4 3 8 23 29 15 Everton 16 3 5 8 12 19 14 West Ham 17 4 2 11 13 22 14 Wolverhampton 16 3 4 9 10 25 13Nottm Forest 16 3 4 9 11 33 13Southampton 16 3 3 10 14 30 12

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Leeds Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal again ..

IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal against orders for LG polls in Isla ..

27 minutes ago
 Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: M ..

Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: Masood Khan

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st December 2022

2 hours ago
 God poised for significant quarterly rise followin ..

God poised for significant quarterly rise following interest rate-driven decline

10 hours ago
 U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.