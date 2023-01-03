Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 01:50 AM
London, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 16 14 1 1 40 14 43 Man City 16 11 3 2 44 16 36 Newcastle 17 9 7 1 32 11 34 Man Utd 16 10 2 4 24 20 32 Tottenham 17 9 3 5 33 25 30 Liverpool 17 8 4 5 34 22 28 Brentford 18 6 8 4 30 28 26 Fulham 17 7 4 6 29 27 25 Chelsea 16 7 4 5 20 18 25 Brighton 16 7 3 6 28 24 24 Crystal Palace 16 6 4 6 17 21 22 Aston Villa 17 6 3 8 19 25 21 Leicester 17 5 2 10 26 30 17 Leeds 16 4 4 8 23 29 16 Bournemouth 17 4 4 9 18 36 16 Everton 17 3 6 8 13 20 15 West Ham 17 4 2 11 13 22 14 Nottm Forest 17 3 5 9 12 34 14Wolves 17 3 4 10 10 26 13Southampton 17 3 3 11 15 32 12