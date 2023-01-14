Football: English Premier League Table
Published January 14, 2023
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 17 14 2 1 40 14 44 Man City 17 12 3 2 45 16 39 Newcastle 18 9 8 1 32 11 35 Man Utd 17 11 2 4 27 20 35 Tottenham 18 10 3 5 37 25 33 Fulham 19 9 4 6 32 28 31 Liverpool 17 8 4 5 34 22 28 Brighton 17 8 3 6 32 25 27 Brentford 18 6 8 4 30 28 26 Chelsea 18 7 4 7 21 21 25 Aston Villa 19 7 4 8 22 27 25 Crystal Palace 17 6 4 7 17 25 22 Leicester 18 5 2 11 26 31 17 Leeds 18 4 5 9 26 33 17 Nottm Forest 18 4 5 9 13 34 17 Bournemouth 18 4 4 10 18 39 16 West Ham 18 4 3 11 15 24 15 Everton 18 3 6 9 14 24 15Wolves 18 3 5 10 11 27 14Southampton 18 3 3 12 15 33 12