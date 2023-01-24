Football: English Premier League Table
January 24, 2023
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 19 16 2 1 45 16 50 Man City 20 14 3 3 53 20 45 Newcastle 20 10 9 1 33 11 39 Man Utd 20 12 3 5 32 25 39 Tottenham 21 11 3 7 40 31 36 Brighton 19 9 4 6 37 27 31 Fulham 21 9 4 8 32 30 31 Brentford 20 7 9 4 32 28 30 Liverpool 19 8 5 6 34 25 29 Chelsea 20 8 5 7 22 21 29 Aston Villa 20 8 4 8 23 27 28 Crystal Palace 20 6 6 8 18 27 24 Nottm Forest 20 5 6 9 16 35 21 Leicester 20 5 3 12 28 35 18 Leeds 19 4 6 9 26 33 18 West Ham 20 5 3 12 17 25 18 Wolves 20 4 6 10 12 30 17 Bournemouth 20 4 5 11 19 42 17Everton 20 3 6 11 15 28 15Southampton 20 4 3 13 17 35 15