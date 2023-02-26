Football: English Premier League table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's 1730 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 24 18 3 3 52 23 57 Man City 25 17 4 4 64 25 55 Man Utd 24 15 4 5 41 28 49 Tottenham 24 13 3 8 44 35 42 Newcastle 23 10 11 2 35 15 41 Fulham 25 11 6 8 36 31 39 Brighton 22 10 5 7 39 29 35 Liverpool 22 10 5 7 38 28 35 Brentford 23 8 11 4 37 30 35 Chelsea 23 8 7 8 23 23 31 Aston Villa 24 9 4 11 30 38 31 Crystal Palace 23 6 8 9 21 31 26 Nottm Forest 24 6 7 11 18 42 25 Leicester 24 7 3 14 36 42 24 Wolves 24 6 6 12 18 33 24 West Ham 24 6 5 13 23 29 23 Leeds 24 5 7 12 29 39 22 Everton 24 5 6 13 17 32 21Bournemouth 24 5 6 13 22 48 21Southampton 24 5 3 16 19 41 18