Football: English Premier League Table

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 27 21 3 3 62 25 66 Man City 27 19 4 4 67 25 61 Man Utd 26 15 5 6 41 35 50 Tottenham 27 15 3 9 49 37 48 ----------------------------- Newcastle 26 12 11 3 39 19 47 ---------------------------- Liverpool 26 12 6 8 47 29 42 --------------------------- Brighton 25 12 6 7 46 31 42 Brentford 26 10 11 5 42 33 41 Fulham 27 11 6 10 38 37 39 Chelsea 26 10 7 9 27 26 37 Aston Villa 26 10 5 11 32 39 35 Crystal Palace 27 6 9 12 21 34 27 Wolves 27 7 6 14 20 37 27 Nottm Forest 27 6 8 13 22 49 26 Everton 27 6 7 14 20 38 25 Leicester 26 7 3 16 37 46 24 West Ham 26 6 6 14 24 34 24 ------------------------------ Bournemouth 26 6 6 14 25 51 24 Leeds 26 5 8 13 31 42 23 Southampton 27 6 4 17 20 43 22 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth place qualifies for Europa League, sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League, bottom three relegated

