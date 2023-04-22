UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 32 23 6 3 77 34 75 Man City 30 22 4 4 78 28 70 Man Utd 30 18 5 7 46 37 59 Newcastle 30 15 11 4 48 24 56 -------------------------------------------- Tottenham 31 16 5 10 57 45 53 -------------------------------------------- Aston Villa 31 15 5 11 44 40 50 -------------------------------------------- Brighton 29 14 7 8 54 37 49 Liverpool 30 13 8 9 56 36 47 Fulham 31 13 6 12 44 42 45 Brentford 31 10 13 8 47 42 43 Chelsea 31 10 9 12 30 33 39 Crystal Palace 31 9 9 13 31 40 36 Wolves 31 9 7 15 26 42 34 Bournemouth 31 9 6 16 31 59 33 West Ham 30 8 7 15 29 41 31 Leeds 32 7 8 17 41 62 29 Everton 31 6 9 16 24 46 27 -------------------------------------------- Nottm Forest 31 6 9 16 24 56 27 Leicester 31 7 4 20 41 55 25 Southampton 32 6 6 20 27 56 24 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth place in Europa League, sixth place in Europa Conference League, bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Leeds Manchester United Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.