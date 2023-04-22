Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 32 23 6 3 77 34 75 Man City 30 22 4 4 78 28 70 Man Utd 30 18 5 7 46 37 59 Newcastle 30 15 11 4 48 24 56 -------------------------------------------- Tottenham 31 16 5 10 57 45 53 -------------------------------------------- Aston Villa 31 15 5 11 44 40 50 -------------------------------------------- Brighton 29 14 7 8 54 37 49 Liverpool 30 13 8 9 56 36 47 Fulham 31 13 6 12 44 42 45 Brentford 31 10 13 8 47 42 43 Chelsea 31 10 9 12 30 33 39 Crystal Palace 31 9 9 13 31 40 36 Wolves 31 9 7 15 26 42 34 Bournemouth 31 9 6 16 31 59 33 West Ham 30 8 7 15 29 41 31 Leeds 32 7 8 17 41 62 29 Everton 31 6 9 16 24 46 27 -------------------------------------------- Nottm Forest 31 6 9 16 24 56 27 Leicester 31 7 4 20 41 55 25 Southampton 32 6 6 20 27 56 24 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth place in Europa League, sixth place in Europa Conference League, bottom three relegated