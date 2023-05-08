Football: English Premier League table

London, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 34 26 4 4 89 31 82 Arsenal 35 25 6 4 83 39 81 Newcastle 34 18 11 5 61 29 65 Man Utd 34 19 6 9 49 41 63 -------------------------------------------- Liverpool 35 18 8 9 67 42 62 -------------------------------------------- Tottenham 35 17 6 12 64 57 57 --------------------------------------------- Brighton 32 16 7 9 62 40 55 Aston Villa 35 16 6 13 46 43 54 Brentford 35 12 14 9 52 45 50 Fulham 34 13 6 15 45 46 45 Chelsea 34 11 9 14 34 39 42 Crystal Palace 35 10 10 15 35 46 40 Wolves 35 11 7 17 30 50 40 Bournemouth 35 11 6 18 37 67 39 West Ham 35 10 7 18 38 50 37 Leicester 34 8 6 20 46 59 30 Leeds 35 7 9 19 44 69 30 ---------------------------------------------- Nottm Forest 34 7 9 18 30 62 30 Everton 34 6 11 17 27 52 29 Southampton 34 6 6 22 28 60 24 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth place in Europa League, sixth place in Europa Conference League, bottom three relegated