Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 34 26 4 4 89 31 82 Arsenal 35 25 6 4 83 39 81 Newcastle 35 18 12 5 63 31 66 Man United 34 19 6 9 49 41 63 ---------------------------------------------------- Liverpool 35 18 8 9 67 42 62 ---------------------------------------------------- Tottenham 35 17 6 12 64 57 57 ---------------------------------------------------- Brighton 33 16 7 10 63 45 55 Aston Villa 35 16 6 13 46 43 54 Brentford 35 12 14 9 52 45 50 Fulham 35 14 6 15 50 49 48 Chelsea 34 11 9 14 34 39 42 Crystal Palace 35 10 10 15 35 46 40 Wolves 35 11 7 17 30 50 40 Bournemouth 35 11 6 18 37 67 39 West Ham 35 10 7 18 38 50 37 Nottingham Forest 35 8 9 18 34 65 33 Everton 35 7 11 17 32 53 32 -------------------------------------------------- Leeds 36 7 10 19 46 71 31 Leicester 35 8 6 21 49 64 30 Southampton 35 6 6 23 31 64 24 Note: Top four qualify for the Champions League, fifth place in Europa League, sixth place in Europa Conference League, bottom three relegated.